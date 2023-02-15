The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received credentials from seven envoys newly accredited to Uganda from the Republic of South Sudan, France, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Equatorial Guinea and the Saharawi Republic at separate ceremonies that took place at State House, Entebbe.

The first envoy to present his credentials to President Museveni was H.E. Juach Deng of the Republic of South Sudan. The envoy was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Pasquina Atak Garang.

President Museveni welcomed the new High Commissioner with whom he discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries. The new envoy conveyed greetings from President Salva Kiir to President Museveni and the people of Uganda. He pledged to further strengthen the existing strong relationship between the two countries.

Members of his entourage included the Deputy Head of Mission, Amb. Margaret Apuol Daniel, the Defense Attaché , Gen. Thiik Bol Giir and the Counselor, Mr. Joseph Anyak.

The new ambassador of France to Uganda, H.E. Xavier Sticker, also presented his letters of credence to President Museveni.

A career diplomat who has served his country, France, in various capacities internationally, assured President Museveni that he will, during his tour of duty, strive to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries based on partnership and mutual interest.

President Museveni welcomed the new envoy to Uganda and thanked the French Government for training the Mountain Brigade of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

“You added value to our mountain force,” he said.

The President expressed interest to have dialogue with member countries of the European Union (EU) to streamline the bilateral relations that should be the basis of partnership and mutual interest, not master-puppet relations.

The President also received credentials of the new ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Uganda, H.E. Monzer Fathi Abdel Aziz Mohamed Selim.

The new Egyptian envoy was flanked by his wife, Mrs. Engy Ramadan, who appreciated the beautiful climate of Uganda as well as the scenery.

President Museveni welcomed the new envoy to Uganda and invited the leadership of Egypt to, at least, visit the source of the Nile River.

“Ever since the days of the Pharaohs, no leader has ever visited the source of the Nile,” he noted.

The new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E Majid Saffar was also at State House to present his credentials to President Museveni.

The envoy conveyed greetings from President Ebrahim Raisi to President Museveni and the people of Uganda, and pledged to strengthen the bilateral Economic, Trade and Social ties with Uganda.

He expressed the need to revive the Joint Economic Commission which President Museveni readily welcomed. A Ugandan delegation will next month visit Iran to make a follow up.

The new envoy of Turkey, Amb. Mehmet Fatih AK, while presenting his letters of credence to President Museveni expressed his country’s gratitude for the support extended to the people of Turkey following the two disastrous earthquakes that hit the country a week ago.

President Museveni, once again, extended his heartfelt condolences to the President of Turkey, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the people of Turkey upon the great tragedy caused by the earthquakes.

“I am very sorry about the earthquakes. It’s terrible. Convey my sympathy to the President. I wrote to him. I am really very sorry,” he said.

The new envoy who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Aysen AK, thanked President Museveni for his message of solidarity and condolences.

“Uganda is our trustworthy friend and reliable partner. My main task is to strengthen this relationship with our Ugandan counterparts. I wish the people of Uganda prosperity,” he said.

His entourage included the Deputy Head of Mission at the Turkish Embassy, Mr. Can Berk Atasoy, and the military attaché, Col. Ismail Demirtas.

The new Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Uganda, H.E Carmelo-Micha Nguema Misi, also presented his credentials to President Museveni.

He was accompanied by the Second Secretary at the Equatorial Guinea Mission in Uganda, Ms. Magdalena Nfono Menana.

President Museveni welcomed him to Uganda and wished him all the best during his tour of duty in the country.

The newly accredited envoy of Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic to Uganda, Amb. Salek Sghair Radhi, also presented his letters of credence to President Museveni.

The envoy who was flanked by his wife, Mrs. Minatou Seddiki, pledged to work towards the improvement of the relationship between Saharawi and Uganda.

Amb. Radhi was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Mohamed Ali Mohamed.

The envoys expressed appreciation for the warm welcome to Uganda and said that they felt at home.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Okello Henry Oryem and the Minister of State for Regional Cooperation, Hon. John Mulimba.

Others included the Chief of Protocol, Amb. Charles Ssentongo and other senior government officials.