The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Thursday released the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

During the event, UNEB Executive Director, Mr. Dan Odongo said a total of 345,695 candidates sat for the examinations out of 345,945 who registered for the examinations.

Mr. Odongo said out of these, 46,667 passed in division one,76,745 in second division,88,690 in third division and 117,837 passed in division four. Meanwhile, 15,756 failed the examinations and are expected to repeat senior four if they wish to proceed to senior five.

However, he noted that there is an improvement in performance of candidates this year given an increase in the number of candidates who passed in division one and others consecutively.

On the other hand, some schools exceptionally performed better than others with a good number of their students scoring 8 in 8 aggregate.

Scoring aggregate 8 in 8 subjects at UCE is the highest academic achievement a student can attain at O’ Level.

Here are the top schools with highest numbers of 8 in 8 aggregate in the 2022 UCE results:

Additional Info: Schools Uganda