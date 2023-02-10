The Church of Uganda has reiterated that it will never back the Church of England when it comes to allowing same-sex marriage.

According to the Church of Uganda Archbishop, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, the act is a sin before God and should never be tolerated by any same believer.

The Archbishop made the remarks on Friday while addressing the media about Church of England’s decision to bless same-sex unions.

He explained that the General Synod of the Church of England (their top governing body) sat yesterday and passed several resolutions that are of great concern to the Church of Uganda; they decided to allow clergy to preside at blessings of same-sex Unions and have approved supplemental prayers and liturgies for such occasions.

“First, from the first page of the Bible in the book of Genesis to the last page of the Bible in the book of Revelation, it is clear that God’s design for human flourishing is that we are part of a family – a family that is defined as one man and one woman united in holy matrimony for life and, God willing, a union that produces children. God’s Word has said that the only context for sexual relationships is in the context of a marriage of one man and one woman,” Dr. Kaziimba said.

He noted that The Church of England, on the other hand, has now departed from the Bible and their new message is the opposite message of the Bible. “They are now saying, “Go, and sin some more.They are even offering to bless that sin. That is wrong.”

“As Church of Uganda we cannot accept that. God cannot bless what He calls sin,” the Archbishop cautioned.

“We all know the story of the Uganda Martyrs, how they refused to engage in homosexual sex with their leaders. They stood firm in their Christian faith and were martyred for it. We cannot betray them or our Lord Jesus Christ. We will not betray the Word of God or His ways. The Bible tells us that Jesus alone is “the way, the truth, and the life,” and that he is the same “yesterday, today, and forever.” we cannot serve God and mammon. We cannot serve God and money. Jesus does not change his mind about what is sinful. Instead, Jesus gives us a way out of bondage to sin by putting our trust and faith in him as our Saviour and Lord. That’s why it’s possible for us to “Go, and sin no more,” he added.

He further assured that although the Church of England, together with the Episcopal Church in America, the Anglican Church of Canada, the Church in Wales, the Scottish Episcopal Church, the Episcopal Anglican Church of Brazil, and other provinces have walked away from the true doctrine of the bible, Church of Uganda will remain on the core doctrine of the Bible even if it remains alone in Anglican Communion.

“If they want to take their whole church into the belly of a whale, they are free to do that; we are, after all, autonomous Anglican Provinces. We think it’s a bad idea, but they are free to do it. But, they are NOT free to drag the whole Anglican Communion with them. The Anglican Communion is NOT an extension of the Church of England. The Church of England has departed from the Anglican faith and are now false teachers. We fear Jesus’ words for them, “If you do not repent, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place.” (Rev 2.5b) It’s that serious,” he said.

Archbishop Kaziimba advised parents and guardians to be aware of the well-funded Gay organizations that are recruiting children into homosexuality; not only in Kampala, but all over the country.

“They target our poverty and promise our youth money. To our youth – if someone invites you to a function and offers you a big transport refund, those are probably bad people. Say “No” to it. And, if you have already been exploited or abused by such groups, please go to your Bishop for prayer, support, and guidance. You will be received with love and compassion.”