By Akampa Tanbull

9th February 2023 will be written in history for not only Rakai District but Uganda at large.

Rakai District organized an official event to celebrate the 37th NRM National Liberation Day.

The day Uganda as a nation was liberated and peace, security, sanity and the economy were restored by a team of heros led by His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa.

The Rakai event was massively attended by leaders from across Rakai and near by Districts, The Chief Guest Hon. Minister Alice Kaboyo called upon Rakai residents to embrace NRM Government Programmes and watch closely wether Government funds are reaching the real local people so as to improve household incomes and fight poverty with in their homes and communities.

Other leaders included the Deputy Secretary General of NRM- Hon Rose Namayanja, The Vice Chairman NRM- Hon Kiwanda Suubi, Hon Kasirabo, Hon. Tinkansimire, Honaisha Lubyaayi, Hon Mandela, Brig. General Sande, Col. Ssamba, Resident District Commissioner of Masaka City, Resident District Commissioner of Kalungu, RDC Masaka Rural- Teopista Ssenkungu.

The people of Rakai District appreciated the Personal Assistant to the President in charge of Bazzukulu Hajjati Hadji Uzeiye Namyalo and President Museveni for supporting the function and it is from here that people agreed to endorse , command President Museveni to stand again for President come 2026. That they are ready to vote for him again more than before.