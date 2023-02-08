Anthony Wameli, the head of the Legal team of the National Unity Platform (NUP) has passed on.

The sad development has been confirmed by NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“Very sad day! Just learnt of the untimely passing of our dear brother and Head of our Legal Team, comrade Wameli Anthony from the U.S. where he’s been admitted for treatment. Details will be provided in due course. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Bobi Wine said on Wednesday.

Wameli, who has been battling abdominal complications in the past few months, was diagnosed with colon cancer alias bowel cancer by the doctors at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts in the United States of America where he has been hospitalized since September 2021.

He was first admitted between June and July 2021 before being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Stage four colon cancer occurs when cancer spreads to other tissue and organs such as the liver. It may also reach the lungs, the lymph nodes, or the lining of the abdominal cavity.