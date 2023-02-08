“Whenever they are distressed, we have always been here for them to talk to.”

As Ugandans working in the gulf continue to grapple with lots of challenges connected to their welfare, Kyeyo Initiative Uganda has stepped forward to ensure a reliable solution by taking on the role of a guardian angel.

They have over 12,000 registered members to their books, according to the association’s Executive Director, Mr Olooka Keneth and have helped over 2300 of their members resolve problems back home to continue working undisturbed.

” We are always a call, or WhatsApp message away whenever our member need help from us. They have at times contacted us deep in the night and we have always endeavoured to respond promptly.” Olooka told Watchdog.

Mr Olooka further indicates that they are charged with ironing out issues to do with contracts impasse, the health of the workers, return at the end of their contracts and following up with both local recruitment offices and their sister agencies in the host countries.

Mr Mpendo Juma, who is the Operations Manager at Kyeyo Initiative Uganda revealed that in the last year alone, they facilitated the repatriation of 65 bodies of Ugandans who died while at work in the Middle East following distress calls from family and friends of the victims.

He argues that developing a good working relationship with the authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labour and Social Development, Interpol, UAERA and the respective external recruitment agencies has been key in facilitating their success rate.

Olooka says that they will prioritise the push for better and prompt payment for their members and improved welfare as part of the grand agenda for the year 2023.

To the government of Uganda, Olooka appeal for both financial and material support to beef up their intervention efforts for the good of every Ugandan working abroad.

He also demands insurance policy coverage for migrant workers to ensure their safety and a seamless process to fly back home in the event of terminal illness or death.

Olooka also wants bilateral labour agreements between his country and the Ugandan labour host governments reviewed to accommodate protective measures for Ugandans in their respective labour markets.

He further calls upon all Ugandans based in the Middle East to hurry up and register with them to be able to follow up on them as a way of guaranteeing their safety for the time they are to stay outside.

” It’s always hard for us when they only come to us when they get problems. Whereas we are mandated to help, it takes us much time and resources to dig up everything in the short time available. It would be a different case for members already in our database.” He said.

Olooka, however, adds that their scope as Kyeeyo Initiative does not only cover the Middle East but also other parts of the globe where Ugandans carry out their hassles.