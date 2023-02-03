The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has clarified that the notice barring travellers from taking photos and videos at Entebbe International Airport does not apply on all premises of the airport.

Through his Twitter handle on Friday, Gen Katumba said the reminder message relates only to operational restricted/sensitive areas within the terminal building (such as security screening areas and equipment, among other sensitive areas).

He added that recently, some people had unfortunately adopted a practice of filming the security screening process and equipment. The Minister asserted that the ministry and the government at large are committed to implementing measures for a better passenger experience, but airport security and the safety of all travellers will not be compromised.

“However, selfies and other memorable video moments may be undertaken in the departure concourse (pre-boarding and duty-free area) after the last security check or at the land side before accessing the security-restricted area,” Gen. Katumba said.

“This is not a new measure. It has always been restricted, and filming only takes place with prior permission. Even journalists who access the terminal building for official coverage of activities first go through a formal clearance process before they can be allowed to take photos and videos of specific areas/activities.”

Neverthless, Sheema Municipality Member of Parliament Dickson Kateshumbwa through his Twitter advised the minister to put the notice of those particular areas other than placing it anywhere because the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) will be largely misunderstood.

“General, it’s being misunderstood. I think this notice should be put around those restricted areas, rather than placing it anywhere without that clarity. Given the recent criticism, CAA should not be seen as if they have something to hide.”

Gen Katumba’s statement follows a public outcry on why the UCAA was barring travellers from taking photos and videos at the airport in the wake of corruption allegations against their staff.

The notices in question displayed at the airport read: “Capturing Videos and taking Photos is prohibited.”