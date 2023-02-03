President Yoweri Museveni has extended financial support to 206 small business owners in Kawempe Division, Kampala City.

The business booster package was delivered on Friday 3rd February 2023 by a team of State House officials led by Mr. Moses Byaruhanga, the Senior Presidential Advisor In-charge of Political Mobilisation, Princess Pauline Nassolo and Ms. Flora Kabibi.

The beneficiaries who include charcoal sellers, chapati makers and agricultural produce sellers among others majorly operate their businesses on the roadsides and slums of Bwaise, Kazo and Mbogo zones. Each received Shs100,000.

Mr. Byaruhanga who also serves as the Head of State House- Political Department told the beneficiaries that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government under the leadership of President Museveni works towards improving the livelihoods of all Ugandans through solving their social and financial problems.

He explained that the booster package from the President is meant to help them grow their businesses and sustain their household incomes.

“This money is from H.E the President, a leader who doesn’t discriminate the people he leads irrespective of their political affiliation. Utilize this money well to grow your small businesses,” Mr. Byaruhanga urged.

“We would have disbursed this money through SACCOs, but we realized that due to the bureaucracy involved and mismanagement by some leaders, you the ordinary people may not benefit. So, we decided to deliver the package direct to each one of you. I know problems are still many but when we deal with our household incomes, the rest will be easily dealt with,” he added.

Princess Nassolo tipped the beneficiaries to always engage themselves in government poverty alleviation programs such as Parish Development Model (PDM) in order to transform their lives economically.

“H.E the President likes hardworking people that is why he has given you this business booster package, please use it well and stabilise your household incomes,” she said.

Princess Nassolo further advised the beneficiaries that if they have pieces of land, they should practice commercial agriculture on a small scale, saying that the activity will enable them increase their sources of income.

“You can as well do backyard farming at your homes. It can generate some money for you which you can use to pay school fees for your children,” she said, adding, “You should also avoid politicians who want to divert you, the time for politicking ended long time ago, we should now focus on improving our lives through work.”

On the other hand, Ms. Kabibi cautioned parents against the deteriorating moral standards in children. She advised that they should always talk to the young ones to be responsible and law-abiding citizens.

“As you fend for your families, don’t forget that we are parents, we have children who need our counsel; talk to them against the immoral acts such as theft, drug abuse and homosexuality. Of late, young people are being recruited into homosexuality. Tell your children to be careful, don’t let them go astray,” Ms. Kabibi asserted.

Mr. Lule Kagubala Mohammad, the Mbogo LC1 Chairperson lauded President Museveni for extending business financial support to his residents.

“We have always known that President Museveni cares for the ordinary people. We promise that the money is going to be utilised well. I would also want to thank Mr. Byaruhanga and his team for delivering the package as promised,” Mr. Kagubala said.

“President Museveni is a very good leader but us, the politicians on the ground have failed him. We should work for our people,” he added.

Ms. Shyrose Nakanjako, one of the beneficiaries, appreciated the President for the package. She said such initiative shows that government cares for the ordinary people and it’s ready to transform their lives.

“We cannot thank our President enough for this wonderful gesture. I’m going to invest this money into my business,” she noted.