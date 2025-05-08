KAMPALA, Uganda — The Africa AI Summit 2025, held May 7-8 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, brought together over 1,000 policymakers, tech leaders, and innovators from across Africa and beyond to chart the continent’s path in the global AI landscape. Organized by Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in collaboration with the Centre for Policy Analysis and Microsoft, the summit focused on leveraging AI for sustainable development in health, agriculture, and education.

The event, set against the serene backdrop of Lake Victoria, featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops aimed at addressing Africa’s unique AI challenges, including infrastructure gaps and data sovereignty. Uganda’s Minister of ICT, Chris Baryomunsi, opened the summit, emphasizing AI’s potential to transform economies. “AI is not a distant dream for Africa; it’s a tool we must harness now to solve our pressing challenges,” Baryomunsi said.

Catherine Muraga, Managing Director of Microsoft’s Africa Development Centre, delivered a standout keynote, urging the continent to prioritize localized AI solutions.