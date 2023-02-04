The so-called “Aztecazo” is an event that Mexican football fans would probably prefer to forget. If you want to wager on Mexican football, feel free to sign up at the http://1xbet.ng/en website too. To summarize, this was a match that took place on the 16th of June 2001.

Here, against all odds, Costa Rica managed to defeat Mexico in the legendary Estadio Azteca, which is located in Mexico City. This was the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers that the Mexicans lost a qualifying match at the Azteca.

An incredible déjà-vu

This defeat against Costa Rica had been extremely shocking for the Mexicans. However, for more than a decade, they managed to continue having the Estadio Azteca as a fortress. Once again, during that period, they didn't lose a single qualifying match played in this venue.

Of course, this 12-year long streak needed to come to an end. On the 6th of September 2013, the seemingly much weaker Honduras traveled to Mexico City to play a qualifying match against the home team. The venue was again the Estadio Azteca. The result? The visitors once again shocked the world by defeating Mexico 2-1. This match was later called the "Honduran Aztecazo"

Many people have pointed out the incredible similarities between both Aztecazos. In both matches Mexico scored an early goal. Also in both matches the Mexican goalkeeper made a mistake that facilitated a goal to their rivals.

How did the match go

The contest ended with a 2-1 victory for Honduras. The goalscorers during that day were:

Oribe Peralta;

Jerry Bengtson;

and Carlo Costly.

As previously said, the Mexican began the match in the best possible way. Just six minutes into the game Oribe Peralta scored a goal for his team. The home squad kept control of the match during most of it. However, in the middle of the second half the unthinkable happened. Two attacking plays of Honduras resulted in two goals.

In the case of the first Honduran goal, Mexican goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona committed a horrific mistake that was capitalized by Jerry Bengtson. Only three minutes later, Carlo Costly put things 2-1.