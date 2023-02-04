AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerry World, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Arlington, Texas. It is the home of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). The best sport betting Kenya is on 1xBet site, and this platform can also be used to wager on this team.

This facility also serves as the centerpiece of the team's $1.5 billion entertainment complex, known as The Star. The stadium is known for its state-of-the-art technology, luxurious amenities, and large capacity, making it one of the most recognizable and iconic stadiums in the world.

Building this engineering marvel

AT&T Stadium was built in 2009, replacing the Cowboys' previous home, Texas Stadium. The stadium was financed by the city of Arlington, the Cowboys, and the NFL, and was constructed at a cost of $1.3 billion.

The design of the stadium was inspired by ancient Roman and Greek architecture and features a unique "bowl" shape, with a seating capacity of 80,000. The stadium is also the largest domed structure in the world, with the roof measuring approximately 1.2 million square feet.

Incredible features

One of the most impressive features of AT&T Stadium is its state-of-the-art technology. These aspects have been able to impress even fans from teams that are rivals to the Cowboys.

Some of the most important features that this facility includes are:

it has the largest video screen with high-definition in the entire world, which has a measure of 48 by 22 meters approximately;

it also has an excellent Wi-Fi system, meaning that all visitors can be connected with their mobile devices;

and also, includes plenty of restaurants and shops.

The AT&T Stadium is not only used for American Football games but also for a wide range of events, including concerts, motor sports, college football, soccer and more. The stadium has hosted a number of high-profile events since its opening. They include things like the Super Bowl XLV, the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, and the 2014 NCAA Football Championship Game.

