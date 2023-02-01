The resurgence of cattle rustling in Karamoja is threatening the re-opening of schools in the region, according to Agago County Member of Parliament, Hon. David Lagen.

Lagen raised the concern during the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 31 January 2023 chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa.

“The rustlers have grabbed gardens, burnt houses, abducted women, beaten 10 people and shot one person. This has caused many to abandon their homes,” Langen said.

He said that the rustlers attacked the area between the 18 and 27 January 2023 leading to food insecurity.

“We have been talking on the Floor of Parliament for a very long time, my members are tired. Community members are saying, come 2026 they will not vote because of insecurity,” Langen said.

Ndorwa County East MP, Hon. Wilfred Nuwagaba, also said that the locals along the Uganda-Rwanda border are living in fear of attacks from neighbouring Rwanda.

“Rwandan soldiers at the border are killing innocent Ugandans largely because of cross border trade. Unfortunately, we have not heard any statement from government on what they are doing to protect people from being killed in cold blood,” Niwagaba said.

The Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Jacob Oboth, said that the ministry is aware of the resurgence of cattle rustling and it will be addressed.

“We take every complaint about cattle rustling very seriously. There is hope that we are going to surmount. We have taken note and we are going to handle this matter,” he said.

He also pledged that the alleged security threats along the Uganda-Rwanda border will be investigated.