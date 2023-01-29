Vice President Jessica Alupo has said religious institutions have proved to be reliable development partners in provision of social services like education, health services and poverty alleviation at the grassroots.

Alupo said religious institutions have been instrumental in the moulding of society and provision of moral guidance to ensure social stability and economic empowerment.

The Vice President was speaking at a fundraising event for the construction of a multi-purpose classroom block for Merryland High School, run by the Church of Uganda in Kibaale district.

She requested religious institutions to continue discharging the education, health care, fight against poverty in partnership with government.

“You are our valued partners, always with the people and those are the very people who government delivers services to,” Alupo said.

She requested local leaders to work closely with the church by sharing policies of government with religious leaders adding that whenever there is an opportunity such messages can be articulated to the flocks by religious leaders.

She thanked the organizers of the fundraising specifically Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom and Bunyoro-Kitara diocese led by Bishop Samuel Kahuma for setting aside this day to specifically thank God but also look for resources to enhance the establishment of education infrastructure in Merryland high school.

“We all know the value of education, so I most sincerely thank all of you for coming to support the drive” she said, while emphasizing the value of education as a very important tool that we can use to transform ourselves and society.

Alupo noted that with education, the young children have a correct destination; a correct avenue to prepare themselves for the world of work.

She called upon all the people of Bunyoro to continue supporting education by sending all children to school. “This includes boys and girls plus children with disabilities,” the Vice President enphasised.

Alupo also called upon teachers to be committed in discharging the education service efficiently and effectively and urged learners to stay in school until they complete the education cycle.

She told the congregation that government has very simple items which are being marketed by Government for all the people of Uganda to embrace in order to get rid of poverty in their households.

She listed the seven items which include:- Fish farming,Poultry, Piggery, Dairy farming, fruit farming, coffee and food.

She encouraged households to have an item to sell in the market everyday to fight poverty.

She informed the gathering that soon the President would start engagements with the population to increase awareness drive against poverty, based on the seven items.

She thanked the people of Bunyoro for appreciating government efforts in tarmacking of roads, provision of electricity, construction of health facilities and upgrading of health centers, provision of water, schools and the commencement of oil drilling.

“All these good roads should be used to transport products to the market. Electricity should be seen to be facilitating value addition in trading centres. Health centres should be seen to treat people,” Alupo said.

The Vice President informed the people that government through the Commander in chief will continue to keep the country secure and peaceful so that people can do their productive activities.

She thanked the people of Bunyoro for voting the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaijja, whom she fondly refered to as her son.

She assured the people that Cabinet will discuss the issue of Kangombe Forest Reserve so that a resolution is reached adding that a team from NFA will come down to the grassroots to do what exactly the people are requesting for.

Alupo assured the people that money for Parish Development Model had been availed and asked district chairpersons to ensure money is dispensed to Sacco accounts through their parish chiefs.

She thanked the people of Bunyoro for preserving and protecting the environment and urged them to continue planting trees to avert the devastating effects of global warming

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development who is also area MP, Matia Kasaijja thanked the Vice President for accepting his invitation to come to Kagadi district to promote education in Bunyoro Sub region.

The Minister said they were in the district to finish what they started and contributed shs70m towards the construction of the multi-purpose classroom blocks and urged parents to educate their children without discrimination.

Earlier-on during the church sermon, Bishop Samuel Kahuma of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Church of Uganda, who doubled as host of the fundraising ceremony, rallied the people for greater development and called upon the faithfuls to continue the cycle of giving which was started by forefathers.

“They built this society and so we must do even more by contributing to the school. Beneficiaries of the school who include students are future leaders who will grow our communities even better,” the bishop said as he preached.

Kahuma noted that giving is a blessing and God loves cheerful givers arguing the faithfuls to help this the cause.

Nyamarunda High School has six classrooms, four administration offices and one staffroom.

The Bishop informed the Vice President that their members of Parliament and other leaders had so far raised shs63m out of the estimated sh215m leaving a gap of sh 152m.

Over Sh200m was raised during the fundraising ceremony.

Her Excellency Alupo contributed sh30m towards the cause.

Merry Land High School was founded in 2017 after His Excellency General Yoweri Museveni visited Nyamarunda primary, a church founded school with an enrollment of 1062 learners then and another 1084 learners at Kibeedi Primary school.

At the time, the President advised the church and parents to plan for the increased numbers. To support the cause, the church offered 5 acres of land and the district leadership of Kibaale recommended to the Ministry of Education and sports to allow for establishment of the school.

The school’s head teacher Amos Tukwasiibwe informed the gathering that the school has an approved development plan for a boarding mixed secondary school with dormitories, laboratory, kitchen, staff quarters an an enclosed perimeter wall.

He added that the whole construction cost for the school is estimated at sh975m.

Tukwasiibwe noted that government through Ministry of Education has provided 1084 text books for lower secondary school curriculum for senior one and two.