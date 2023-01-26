The head, Office of the National Chairman (ONC) and Personal Assistant (P.A) to President on Wednesday 25th January 2023 met traders from St. Balikuddembe, commonly known as Owino Market.

The meeting took place at Nakivubo Blue Primary School grounds and traders expressed their concerns and issues of how they are being harassed and over charged by the rich and wealth people who own stalls in this public market.

At first Hajjat Namyalo listened to all the speakers and pledged to deliver their complaints to the President.

She assured them not to be intimidated by anyone but to keep standing bold as they work together to address issues of the common man.

She further told traders to position themselves and tap into Government programmes in order to uplift their businesses.

Namyalo argued the traders to join the war against corruption so as to enable Government and President Museveni deliver services to Ugandans.

“We are ready to die for the right cause, the rich should not intimidate any of us, we are here for the poor and all Ugandans” The outspoken Chief Muzzukulu Hadijah Namyalo said.

The traders unanimously, pledged support for President Museveni come 2026.