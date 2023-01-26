The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has unveiled Alice Alaso as their party flag bearer for Serere By-election.

Unveiling their candidate on Wednesday at Speke Hotel Kampala, Winnie Kiiza, the party’s Coordinator for Election Mobilization told journalists that as eligible Ugandans they have a duty to fulfil the vacant seat following the death of Hon. Patrick Okabe.

“The people of Serere must be represented in Parliament and therefore this morning, the Alliance for National Transformation is here to inform the country and the people of Serere that we are going to take part in this election. Therefore, I take this opportunity to call all those who wish to see a better Uganda to join us so that we see a better country. At Alliance, we have come up with a leader of integrity,” she said.

The former Kasese Woman MP added that Alaso is a leader who will help to bring back sanity in Serere and has ever been in Parliament and served in different capacities like chairing the Accountability committees of Parliament.

“Our candidate we are unveiling today is a people’s person who believes in God and has tirelessly worked for this country to ensure that leaders are accountable for their actions and to the resources they hold on the behalf of the people of Uganda. And we are fully committed to ensuring that this seat gets back into the hands of the people.”

“All change-seeking agents, those who believe in clean leadership, those that believe that service must be above self, those who believe that people should be put at the centre of every development of this country will join our candidate.”

While giving her acceptance speech, Alaso noted that her desire to come back into elective politics was also supported by the people of Serere.

“My candidature is based on two segments; the people of Serere and the people of Uganda. To the Serere people as you know we lost a leader and the process is constitutional to fill the gap he left, so the people of Serere I want to offer you an effective representation. There is a very big difference between having a person and a representative who is effective, so my commitment is that they will have an effective representative, a legislator in me who will follow through all the processes of law-making.”

Alaso is a seasoned politician who has previously served as the Woman MP for Serere District while still a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Alaso is vying for the seat which fell vacant in December 2022, following the death of MP, Patrick Okabe who died in a motor accident alongside his wife, Christine Okabe on December 19, 2022.