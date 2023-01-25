Whisper’s Magical Children’s hospital and Maternity, a charity based hospital which has existed for now 7 years, today released its performance record for the year 2022.

In a press Conference held at Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital Jinja, Mr. William Katuramu the Human Resource Manager revealed that because of the overwhelming numbers of patients diagnosed with sickle disease, the hospital started a sickle cell clinic in Busoga that runs every Wednesday.

As per the performance record of Whisper’s, 2,467 sickle cell patients were attended to, out of this number, 1,606 attended the sickle cell clinic. The report also indicates 861 sickle cell patients admitted for crisis, 71 transfused every month, 23 new patients every month. The percentage of Sickle cell patients in 2022 to other patients stands at 18%.

Katuramu also revealed that malnourishment remains a challenge especially to the children of rural Busoga. An estimate of 1,546 are said to have been admitted to Whisper’s nutritional ward annually.

“We have established a free TB clinic and the good news for the start is we have already registered a total of 64 patients and we wish to provide more assistance to such patients” said Mr. Katuramu.

On top of treating, Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital has decided to launch a free educative healthcare magazine. This Magazine will be printed two times a year and it will be distributed freely to all residents and beyond. “We need your support in all these initiatives and we seek your input in helping the vulnerable lives of the people of Busoga subregion,” said Katuramu.

It should be remembered that Whisper’s began an International Nursing school in the year 2022. The school is called Whisper’s Magical International School of Nursing Excellence offering a diploma in General Nursing, direct entry and extension programs. On his part, Mr Grace Mwesigwa a renown media personality and Brand Ambassador of the school asked the people of Busoga subregion and Uganda as a whole to embrace development initiatives like the nursing school for a better Uganda tomorrow.

“The nursing school is here to produce competent nurses on local and international market,” said Mwesigwa.

Doctor Emem Offong and Nurse Godfrey from Whispers Magical Children’s Hospital advised community to prioritize seeking medical services early enough for better treatment and management.

Whisper’s Magical children’s Hospital and Maternity and Whisper’s Magical international school of Nursing Excellence – Jinja were founded by a warm hearted lady Ms. Veronika Cejpkova who has transformed many lives of people in Eastern Uganda. Resilient Veronika believes in professionalism, love and care, reaching a hand to the vulnerable can earn us a better Uganda.