The long-awaited 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results will be out on Friday this week, the Ministry of Education and Sports has confirmed.

Last week, Daniel Odongo, the Executive Director of the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) announced the release of the results in vain.

The announcement aroused the interest of parents, former candidates, and other interested parties. The anxiety grew when the examinations board failed to release the results as expected.

Now, to arrest the public anxiety on the matter, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education, says that the 2022 PLE results will be out on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Dr. Kaducu apologized for the delay and explained that the board was ready to release the results, but that it was necessary to brief the top Ministry officials before releasing the results.

The Minister revealed that UNEB officials are scheduled to brief the Education Minister, Janet Kataha Museveni, and other management officials on Wednesday about the results.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Education Committee earlier this month, Odongo, noted that marking PLE ended before Christmas. Marking took place at 13 centers involving 5,544 examiners.

However, the board was not able to immediately present the results to the Minister for release. There were several steps that had to be taken before the release of results, including convening an internal examination security committee to review the results for candidates suspected of engaging in malpractice.

Several individuals have been using social media to disseminate false information about the reasons for the delayed release of the result, new release dates, and other misleading information. For instance, on Monday evening, there was a rumor doing rounds on social media that the results would be released on Tuesday this week.

The UNEB spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule Musamba has since warned the public about this misinformation.

In a brief press release, Kalule asked parents, school heads, and other interested parties to disregard this false information.

PLE was conducted on November 8th and 9th, 2022, with a total of 832,810 candidates registered from 14,153 examination centers. 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males. 583,769 were funded under the Universal Primary Education-UPE program, and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.