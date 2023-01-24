KAMPALA —The Deputy of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has directed authorities at Ministry of Works and Transport to explain why powerful sanctions haven’t been placed on Entebbe International Airport staff involved in extorting money from travellers.

In his communication from the chair on Tuesday afternoon, Tayebwa said powerful criminal charges should be preferred against whoever is involved in the corruption syndicate at the airport.

“In other countries, people who work at these airports are from the police services. I expect a statement from the Minister of Works and Transport on this,” he said.

The Ministry of Works and Transport is headed by General Katumba Wamala.

Ugandans last week took to Social Media to expose alleged corruption at the Entebbe International Airport, with the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) saying it was taking the “regrettable” matter seriously.

In the videos, travellers complain about extortionist tendencies by airport officials.

The allegations range from immigration officials disputing documents to tampering with travellers’ luggage.

In some cases, travellers said that, if they were unable to pay a bribe, they would miss flights and, as such, had no choice but to re-book.

This alleged corruption happened, despite the airport having cameras in all strategic places.

UCAA said it had reached out to complaints for assistance in cracking down on the alleged corruption.

UCAA facilitates operations at the Entebbe International Airport, where numerous government arms, such as immigration, contracted handling agents, and ministry of health and state security agents, play different roles.

The alleged bribes range from at least UGX 350,000 depending on circumstances.

Last year, according to reports, three immigration officers were arrested at Entebbe International Airport on allegations of abuse of office after they reportedly caused a traveller to miss her flight.

It was claimed that she had forged clearance documents from the Office of the Prime Minister.

They were arrested after a whistleblower tip-off.