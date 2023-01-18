Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe has been elected the 6th Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 12th March 2023 at Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyansano, Rukungiri.

Rev Onesimus was born on 24th April 1965 in Mparo, Rukiga District. He was born again on 8th January 1988. After a night of heavy alcohol drinking, he heard the Lord say to him the next morning, “’Onesimus, do you not know that your body is the Temple of God?’ In response to the voice, I threw away the cigarette dangling between my fingers and called on Jesus for salvation. The Holy Spirit convicted me to repent of my sins and to make a public confession of my new found faith, which I did that very evening during our family prayer time and a couple of days later in our local church in Kihanga.”

Rev Onesimus earned a Master of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, a Bachelor of Education from Makerere University, and a Diploma in Education from the National Teachers College in Kabale. He has attended numerous capacity building trainings locally, as well as internationally.

Rev. Onesimus is currently the Chaplain of St. Francis Chapel, Makerere University. Prior to this position, he served as the Provincial Youth and Students Coordinator where he helped develop the very influential PAYSCO (Provincial Annual Youth and Students Convention) programme. He also served as the Chaplain to Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, and Coordinator of the Provincial Healing, Deliverance, and Intercessory Prayer Ministry.

Rev. Onesimus is married to Florence and the Lord has blessed them with three children.