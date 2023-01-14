Carter Jorine Karyn is the new Guild President of Victoria University.

Jorine was announced winner of the hotly contested race on Friday after trouncing three male competitors.

“H.E Carter Jorine Karyn @JorynCarterVU is the Guild President-Elect of Victoria University, Uganda (2023). Congratulations to you, Your Excellency. We wish you a great term of Office,” Victoria University tweeted yesterday.

Jorine, a 2nd-year law student recently said her leadership is to focus on formulating practical solutions to curb the unending challenges affecting students at the mighty and best private institution of higher learning.

Jorine brief Fact File:

Born on 25 September 2002, Carter Jorine Karyn is an ambitious, enthusiastic, and talented student with a golden heart.

Carter studied primary level at Buyinja Primary School. She joined Kinaawa High School Kasangati, a city suburb of Kampala for both O & A Levels.

In 2021, she enrolled for a Bachelor of Laws at Victoria University Kampala, one of the mighty Universities in the region.

At Kinaawa High School Kasangati, she served as the Vice President for the School’s Christian Union and later the Assistant Secretary for Youth After School Initiative.

Before becoming Guild President, Jorine served as the Prime Minister of the Victoria University Guild Government and General Secretary of the Victoria University Law Society.

About Victoria University

Victoria University is a pioneering and leading University in Uganda and East Africa when it comes to offering Experiential and Work Integrated Learning (WIL).

According to officials, Victoria University is determined to produce graduates with employable skills and capacity to creatively employ themselves.

They do this by providing meaningful, hands-on workplace experience to enrich theoretical learning. Victoria University’s work integrated learning program enables students to complete a program of three years with at least 2-3 years’ work experience with its partner organizations and firms in different markets.

The University was opened in 2013 and is centrally located in the heart of Kampala city and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.

The institution is part of the Ruparelia Group of Companies which has a strong presence in the education sector in Uganda and has under its portfolio, Kampala International School of Uganda, Kampala Parents School, Delhi Public School International.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Victoria University has also stepped up, as the leading institution in using technology to teach in East and Central Africa.