Carter Jorine Karyn is the new Guild President of Victoria University.

Jorine was announced winner of the hotly contested race on Friday after trouncing three male competitors.

“H.E Carter Jorine Karyn @JorynCarterVU is the Guild President-Elect of Victoria University, Uganda (2023). Congratulations to you, Your Excellency. We wish you a great term of Office,” Victoria University tweeted yesterday.

Jorine, a 2nd-year law student recently said her leadership is to focus on formulating practical solutions to curb the unending challenges affecting students at the mighty and best private institution of higher learning.

Born on 25 September 2002, Carter Jorine Karyn is an ambitious, enthusiastic, and talented student with a golden heart.

Jorine studied primary level at Buyinja Primary School. She joined Kinaawa High School Kasangati, a city suburb of Kampala for both O & A Levels.

In 2021, she enrolled for a Bachelor of Laws at Victoria University Kampala, one of the mighty Universities in the region.

At Kinaawa High School Kasangati, she served as the Vice President for the School’s Christian Union and later the Assistant Secretary for Youth After School Initiative.

Before becoming Guild President, Jorine served as the Prime Minister of the Victoria University Guild Government and General Secretary of the Victoria University Law Society.