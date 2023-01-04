The Electoral Commission has released a full programme for Serere County Parliamentary seat.

According to the programme, the by–election will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register which is going to start this week on Friday 6th up to next week on Tuesday 10th January 2023.

These exercises will be conducted at update stations in each of the thirty-eight (38) parishes and wards in Serere County.

10th January 2023 will be the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in the County. The registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Serere County will not take place after Tuesday 10th January 2023. While recruitment of officials to conduct the display of the voters’ register will take place from 12th -13th January 2023.

The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days, that is, from Monday 23rd January to Wednesday 1st February 2023, at all the one hundred thirty-eight (138) polling stations in Serere County.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Register will be conducted for six (6) days, that is, from Wednesday 1st to Monday 6th 2023 at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters.

While the nomination of candidates will be conducted on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th February 2023 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Serere. On the 11th, returning officers will meet the nominated candidates to harmonize campaign programs. 13th-14th February 2023, will be recruitment days for polling day officials.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for nine (9) days, that is, from Monday 13th till `Tuesday 21st February 2023.

Polling and tallying of results for the by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 23rd February 2023.

Meanwhile, the Serere County Parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of Bishop Okabe Patrick, the former Serere county lawmaker. He died in a motor accident on 19th December 2022 with his wife.