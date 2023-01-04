A section of social media users have lashed out at Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, the chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), accusing him of attacking and spoiling the image of Uganda Airlines and its leadership headed by Jenifer Bamuturaki.

Yesterday, the Nakawa West lawmaker blasted the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for taking so long to act on their report regarding the probe on Uganda Airlines.

Ssenyonyi said many people have been asking him what happened to the Uganda Airlines report which was submitted by Cosase to the speaker in September 2022.

“We submitted the report to the Speaker and the Clerk so that we could table it on the floor of Parliament. All this while, Speaker Anita Among has been saying she is studying the report, and that she will give feedback. I saw the energy used to censure Francis Zaake and now Hon Persis Namuganza over what are largely personal issues. I wish the same energy could be applied to executing Parliament work such as committee reports,” said in a social media post on Tuesday as he also shared photos of the Speaker with Bamuturaki having a light moment.

On Wednesday, Mr Ssenyonyi again went on his twitter handle and revealed that; “Recently, Uganda Airlines staff got in touch and told me how CEO is using company money to pay for awards to clean her image. I don’t know how true that is, or how this award from South Sudan was gotten but what I know is our Airline needs a total overhaul and a proper clean-up as per COSASE.”

It’s from this tweet that some Ugandans lost patience and asked him to stop involving his hidden political motives into the matters and daily running of Uganda Airlines affairs.

Here are some of the reactions;

MoMpiira; Have you used the airline? It’s actually quite good. There are airlines that have been here for over 25 years and are still struggling. The intention of the review should be to make state enterprises workable not to diminish them. You seem to be more of the latter.

Francis Bwikizo; Sounds like you have planted spies within the airline to fuel your political agenda?! In what capacity did that staff contact you? Doesn’t Uganda Airlines have an official whistleblowing channel or you’re one of the airline’s board members and the public isn’t aware?

John; Senyonyi we expect you to do better, than relying on rumours.

Mangeni Ronald; Learn to appreciate your country. It’s feeding you well but u can’t appreciate it. How hypocritical you are!

David; You man if you cannot respect your image then respect that office and stop behaving like a primary school boy. It’s your office to deal with and find out facts so stop olugambo.

Moses Muwakanya; You’re a member of parliament and you’re now on social media lamenting like ordinary people.

Misindi Ronald; Personally, I think you went personal, as Ssenyonyi and your committee can’t tell the president to reappoint another CEO but rather recommend that she finish up her further studies.

DreVibes; Please also expose the successes of these agencies so that those who are doing well can be rewarded. I’m sure not a single government entity is free from rotting, including parliament.