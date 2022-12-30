The Territorial Traffic Police in Ntungamo has today morning, 30th December, 2022 registered a fatal accident at Rwahi (after Satellite Hotel) along Ntungamo-Kabale road.

The accident that claimed lives of six people,involved motor vehicle registration number RAD798B HYUNDAI bus, belonging to Volcano Bus Company and motor vehicle registration number KCU054L (SCANIA) belonging to Oxygen Bus Company.

According to Traffic Police Spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima, Murara Alphonse, a Rwandan driver of Volcano bus, and Omido David, a Kenyan and the driver of the Oxygen bus both died on spot.

Others who lost their lives include Ishingiro Mustafa, a Rwandan; the conductor of Oxygen bus identified as Gakulu Cloude; a Rwandan and the conductor in Volcano bus, Hakizimana Etiene; a Rwandan passenger aboard Vocano bus, and a yet to be identified Burundian female passenger who was aboard Oxygen bus.

“An approximate number of 40 passengers whose particulars are yet to be established were rushed to Lotom Health Centre in Muhanga and are under proper management,” said Nampiima in a statement on Friday.

“Suspected cause of the accident has been attributed to reckless driving by the driver of Volcano bus, who, eyewitnesses say was from Kampala side but left his side and was driving from the right where he met an on-coming Oxygen bus from Kabale side whose driver tried to swerve to his extreme left in order to dodge the Volcano bus in vain thus head-on collision,” she added.

The bodies of the deceased have all been conveyed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.