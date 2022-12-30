President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will tomorrow Saturday, deliver his End of Year Address to the nation.

The address will be live on all Television and radio stations around the country, according to the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Sandor Walusimbi.

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) wishes to remind the General Public that H.E the President and CIC of UPDF, Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will tomorrow, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8pm, deliver his End of Year Address to the Nation at his Country home in Rwakitura,” Mr. Walusimbi said in a statement on Friday.