It was all joy as selected members of the Muhoozi Army thronged Entebbe International Airport to receive one of their own- Mr Francis Nkuusa and wife Daphine Nkuusa on Sunday, December 26.

Mr Nkuusa, a Boston based Ugandan born businessman is a top Strategist of the Muhoozi project who serves as an Ambassador for the four star General in the diaspora.

According to Mr Juma Akiiki Mpendo, a top member of the Muhoozi project under Team Chairman, Mr Nkuusa is an inspiration to the young people back home and his presence in the country signifies more energy for the project. He commends Nkuusa’s brilliance and courage in dismantling lies against General Muhoozi Kainerugaba in particular and the government in general, on the international stage.

” Yes, I was there to welcome our mentor at the airport and I will be there until the last day of the wedding because he inspires us as a generation. The way he counters lies from the opposition against our generational leader is superb. He is indeed an asset, ” Mr. Mpendo told this publication on phone.

Nkuusa, who is currently interacting with fellow MK team leaders is set to hold a mega wedding with wife Dr. Daphine Nkuusa with whom he lives in the US.

The wedding is slated for Jan, 7 at Munyonyo Resort. General Muhoozi Keinerugaba, Museveni’s brother Toyota Kaguta, Minister Okello Oryem, Ambassador Muhammad Kibirige are among the key dignitaries expected to attend the event.