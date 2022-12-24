Police in Rukungiri district have in custody a 30 year old man for assaulting his 8 year old son to death.

The suspect has been identified as Denis Asiimwe a resident of Nyakitabata village Kakindo parish Bugangari sub county Rukungiri district, who allegedly assaulted to death his 8 year old son,Isaac Tukamushaba.

It’s alleged that the suspect separated with the wife 7 years ago and the latter left behind the victim when was nine months old.

Tukamushaba later chased his biological father from the house and has been staying with the son (now deceased), a brother Paul Tumuhimbise and a sister Kobusingye Jane.

It’s further alleged that on Thursday evening, Tukamushaba returned home drunk and upon entry in the bedroom where he was sleeping with the deceased, he immediately asked for the food that he had left in the morning.

Unfortunately, the victim had eaten the food and out of anger, Tukamushaba assaulted him before throwing him out the house through the window.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,the little boy was discovered dead in the following morning.

“Today morning at around 06:00hrs at the same village one Evas Tusiime a closest neighbor to the suspect found the victim’s body in her compound.She informed the suspect who immediately picked the body back to his bedroom.The incident reached the area chairperson one Bafaki Barnabus who reported to Bugangari Police station and a case of Murder was preferred, “Elly Maate said.

The suspect was arrested and investigations are ongoing.