President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will spend his Christmas holiday at his Country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District.

Today, the President spent most of the time at his farm in Rwakitura.

On the other hand, Gen. Museveni together with his family will also attend the Christmas prayers from Rwakitura.

During his media engagement at State House, Nakasero yesterday, the President wished all Ugandans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.