Luweero District has kick-started a fundraising drive targeting the completion of a multi-billion administration office block, whose construction works had stalled for years.

The office block has become a centre of bargain for critics, who blame the NRM government for failure to honour a more than 20-year pledge President Museveni made to the district.

Efforts to complete the project using local revenue have also been futile.

On Tuesday, Centenary Bank opened the drive with a cheque of Shs5m ahead of the planned fundraising.

Mr Richard Ntambi, the branch manager for Centenary Bank, Wobulenzi, said their management found it necessary to contribute towards the development.

“When you talk about Luweero District, many people have a historical factor and are quick to relate the district to Uganda’s history. Management at Centenary Bank will continue to stand with Luweero for the different programmes,” Mr Ntambi said.

He added: “The district local government employees are our customers and the bank shares many other programmes with the people of Luweero District. We rally many other people and organisations to stand with Luweero to have the office block completed. It is good that the work on ground is very encouraging.”