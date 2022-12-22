President Yoweri Museveni has given 208 oxen to households affected by Nodding Syndrome in Pader District. This is in fulfillment of a pledge he made a few years ago.

The fulfilled pledge was delivered by the State House Comptroller, Mrs. Jane Barekye, today, Thursday, at Awere Health Center III in Pader district.

While addressing the locals, the State House Comptroller said she came as a messenger from the President to deliver his pledge and pass to them some vital information.

In his message delivered by Mrs. Barekye, President Museveni commended the people of Pader for voting him back to power in the last Presidential elections.

He also thanked the beneficiaries for being patient until he fulfilled his pledge.

“On 11th May 2014 while addressing the Girls SACCO Annual General Meeting in Pader district, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni pledged to support families with Nodding Syndrome patients with oxen and oxen ploughs,” Mrs. Barekye said, before flagging off the distribution of the 208 oxen to the beneficiaries.

“I’m told that the oxen ploughs were given out in 2016. It’s the very reason I am thanking you for being patient up to now when H.E has fulfilled his pledge of the oxen,” she added.

On the other hand, the State House Comptroller applauded the district leaders for guiding, counseling and offering care to the victims’ families.

“It’s not a simple task. I’m told that parents and patients face stigma due to the disease,” she added.

Mrs. Barekye further tasked the beneficiaries to use the oxen and ploughs well so that they earn a living as advised by the President.

She also noted that more Ugandans facing the same problem will benefit from such Presidential pledges.

The State House Comptroller went ahead to appreciate Dr. Robert Omara for helping State House to identify the right beneficiaries.

“In order to arrive at the right people, Dr. Omara consulted hospitals, districts and got relevant information to determine the rightful beneficiaries. He also bought very nice bulls on behalf of the President,” she stated.

Concerning Awere Health Center III being upgraded to Health Center IV, Mrs. Barekye explained that the issue has already been tabled on the floor of Parliament. She promised to use the relevant authorities to ensure that the issue becomes a success.

According to a report by the Pader Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr. Adebuason Robert, a total of 1,548 households have one or more Nodding Syndrome patient(s). It further shows that the district lacks health facilities that can handle severe cases of the disease.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Odong Milton and the Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Aciro Paska Menya, commended the President for extending a helping hand to the victims and also requested him to build for them Health Center IVs that can offer proper health services to the locals.