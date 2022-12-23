Police in Rukiga have arrested seven suspects who allegedly assaulted a 37 year old Julius Turihabwe to death.

The deceased was a resident of Rushebeya Nyakarambi village Kitojo parish Rwamucucu sub county in Rukiga district.

It’s alleged that Julius had been a serial thief in the village and on Tuesday, one Ignatius realized that his rabbits had been stolen and he suspected Julius now the deceased, to have stolen them.

He immediately moved up hill at the home of the deceased. Ignatius found Julius at home with suspected rabbit’s meat in a saucepan.

Ignatius tied Julius and descended with him to the trading center at Rushebeya together with the boiled suspected meat in the saucepan.

According to Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate, when the duo reached in the trading center, the mob untied Julius, assaulted him seriously and after which at around 4pm, Ignatius escorted him to his house (deceased) and dumped him there.

“When Julius’ father returned from his usual duties, he was informed of the assault of his son and he went to check on him, and found him dead,” Maate said.

“He reported to the area chairperson local council III Mugisha Eddie who also informed Rukiga Police authorities and they responded to the scene.”

According to Maate, seven suspects have been arrested to aid in investigations.