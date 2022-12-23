Police in Kabale are hunting for suspects who allegedly lynched a suspected thief.

The deceased has been identified as Moreen Korugyendo,31, a resident of Rwakaraba trading centre, Northern division in Kabale municipality.

It’s alleged that on Thursday morning, the victim was found redhanded stealing beans in a garden at Butare cell, Rutooma parish, Nothern division, Kabale municipality by the local people who arrested her, escorted her up to Burambira village, along Kabale-Kisoro road as they beat her.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi Subregion Police spokesperson told our reporter that officers of Rwakaraba police station were alerted, and the incharge Sgt Ouma Joshua responded to the alarm and on reaching there, the suspects ran away, leaving the victim lying down unconscious with multiple injuries.

“She was immediately removed from the scene, taken to Kabale Regional Referral hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. A case of murder by mob action was registered at Rwakaraba, the scene was visited and statements recorded from witnesses. The Body was conveyed to Kabale Regional Referral hospital mortuary for postmortem, “Maate said.

According to Maate,efforts are underway to identify the suspects for arrest and prosecution.