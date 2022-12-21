Maj Gen. Don Nabasa, the Commandant of the Military Police has rallied officers to adopt Information and Communication Technology-ICT skills and related modern technologies in the fight against criminality.

He made the call yesterday while passing out 113 officers sourced from different units of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces- UPDF, after completing six months of training in the company commanders’ course, on effective troop deployment and modern criminality management mechanisms at the Jinja city-based Junior command and staff college-JCSC.

The course is aimed at empowering commanders with effective counter-insurgency skills, the power to exert extreme pressure against enemy forces, and accuracy in module marking shots.

Addressing trainees, Nabasa noted that as several criminals change tactics in the execution of crimes, officers too should advance in the different approaches to fight crime so as to preside over safe communities.

Nabasa also argued that much as there are existing security threats scattered across the country, a reliable and dependable force is critical in ensuring the safety of citizens.

On his part, Brig. Wisdom Byarugaba, the commandant of JCSC, said that this course enables student officers to undertake key command responsibilities and advised them to avoid mediocrity in the execution of their duties, which will foster the maintenance of the UPDF decorum.