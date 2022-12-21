The Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has urged the government to respect human rights more so press freedom such that it enables them do their work effectively.

He said this on Wednesday during his Christmas message to journalists at Bulange,Mengo.

Mayiga met with journalists who cover Mengo stories to show the kingdom appreciation.

In his Christmas message to journalists, the Katikkiro applauded them for their work in society and urged them to remain hopeful despite the challenges they encounter.

He whoever urged them to remain professional and ethical while doing their work of disseminating information.

The Katikkiro thus urged government to respect human rights more so press freedom such that this enables them do their work effectively.

The kingdom also gave the journalists Christmas hampers and cards to express its appreciation.