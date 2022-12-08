The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has advised the Chief Justice of Uganda Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo to stop apologizing whenever he disagrees with fellow leaders.

During an interview with a local YouTube Channel ‘Inside story’ on Thursday, Mr Mirundi said the more the country’s Chief Justice is seen in the news apologizing, people will start losing meaning in his statements since they will be expecting him to disown his words.

“I think it’s time Chief Justice Owiny Dollo to stop these repetitive apologies, Chief Justice must not be cowards, at times there is a need to stand on your ground and defend your statements instead of apologizing every time. When will people take him as a serious man? No, it’s too much,” he said.

Mirundi’s comments follow Wednesday’s peaceful engagements Justice Dollo held with the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to amend their relationship which sustained cracks last month when the latter stormed Mengo Court where she rescued a widow, Ms Gertrude Nalule , who had been jailed for failure to pay a Shs2.8m debt.

In the meeting, the duo agreed to put behind their differences and agreed to work together for the good of the people.

“Both my sister and I were going to Jinja from Mukono. She took the Katosi road and I took the Kayunga one but headed to the same destination. But what the Attorney General has done is that there is no need to go differently and reach Jinja differently. That is why we are here. There might have seemed that there was a difference between the Rt Hon Prime Minister and myself, no, we differed on approach, we differed on methodology, but not on official difference,” Justice Owiny-Dollo said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also added; “I want to promise you that we are going to work together for the betterment of our country. We are all trying to see that a common person is served better and that is all. Thank you so much.”

However, this is not the first time CJ Dollo has reconciled with dignitaries. In march this year, following his utterances towards Buganda Kingdom during the vigil of late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, he was also forced to hold a peaceful meeting with Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga,an issue also Tamale Mirund disagreed with wondering why the CJ is weak to defend his statements always yet he always utters them out when is 100 per cent sober.