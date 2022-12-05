Every year Music for life Africa Foundation brings up it’s fundraising musical show to raise funds in order to support the vulnerable Children with talents, different finest Ugandan musicians always accompany them for show of support. Since 2017.

Musicians like Naira Ali, Kenneth Mugabi, Joshua daryta, Sandra Nansamba have been supportive.

This year Musician Naava Grey together with Music for life foundation children will be at Collins Hotel Mukono on 10th Dec 2022 for a supers cause in the 6th MULIA Charity Concert.

According to Rogers Serunjogi the managing Director MULIA Foundation This year’s theme is “Inclusive Education, a touch to fulfillment”.

“We work with two schools for the blind in Mukono, ie Salama school for the blind and sir appollo Kaggwa SS, by providing braille story books and discovering talents in blind children, we also work with their alumni to continue with their education” Serunjogi added

By coming to join the concert you directly contribute to its sustainable plan and continuity.

Since 2016 the foundation locally fundraises to sustain its programs including Performing Arts, Education and Livelihood through paid performances on events and the annual MULIA charity concert for education.

The foundation locally raise funds to support it’s initiatives, your attendance directly contributes towards the education program at MULIA.

We call upon the public to come and immerse in an evening of great live music from MULIA Children and Uganda’s finest vocalist Naava Grey” said Serunjogi