The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has arrested and charged two senior officials of Uganda Technical College (UTC) Kichwamba over abuse of office that caused the college to lose over Shs417m.

These include the Principal UTC Kichwamba Mr Silver Mukwasiibwe, 58, and the Deputy Principal Mr Joseph Nyakojo, 56.

The other official who was charged but not arrested is Mrs Grace Tibanagwa, 58, UTC Kichwamba’s Accountant / Bursar. Mr Mukwasiibwe was charged with Abuse of Office contrary to Section 11 of the Anti-Corruption Act as amended.

According to the investigations, between July and October 2022, while performing his duties as Principal UTC Kichwamba in abuse of authority of his office irregularly procured goods and services worth Shs130,659,500 contrary to provisions in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, thereby causing financial loss of Shs 83,424,300 meant for various activities at the Institute, acts that were prejudicial to the interests of his employer.

Mr Mukwasiibwe was also charged with the diversion of Public Resources. While performing his duties as a Principal, UTC Kichwamba, he disposed of Shs79,825,705 to pay for various activities unrelated to those for which they were intended.

Mr Mukwasiibwe and Mrs Grace Tibanagwa between the months of July 2020 and June 2022 while employed as Principal and Accountant of UTC Kichwamba respectively, in the performance of their duties paid Shs 233,869,800 meant for different activities to different people for no work done with knowledge or reason to believe that their acts would cause Kichwamba Technical Institute financial loss and indeed caused financial of Shs233,869,800.

Mr Nyakojo, Deputy Principal Academic Affairs, Research and Innovation of UTC Kichwamba between November 2021 and September 2022, stole Shs 22,000,000 being the property of his employer, which he had access to by virtue of his office.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court today 17th November 2022 to take a plea in the matter.