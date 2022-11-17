The Minister In-Charge of Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has commended the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) for being a focused, results-oriented and business-minded government enterprise.

Hon. Babalanda said unlike in the past, UPPC is now strong and can move on independently with less of government worry.

The Minister made the remarks during the flag off of the Walk and official opening of an exhibition, which are part of the activities to mark 120 years of UPPC existence. The event was held in Kampala on Thursday, 17 November, 2022.

“I am happy Mr. Kenneth Oluka and your team are moving UPPC to the right direction. UPPC of yester years was dying because the leadership had no vision for the UPPC of tomorrow,” she said.

The Presidency Minister who is the overall supervisor of UPPC also noted that the idea of celebrating 120 years should remind stakeholders that the corporation is much bigger and older than any one of them and it actually belongs to the people of Uganda and not to individual leaders or employees who come and go.

“UPPC has existed for 120 years and yet few Ugandans were aware of it. Therefore celebrating 120 years of UPPC is a big milestone, probably the biggest since the founding of the corporation in 1902. I thank you for the initiative of getting the UPPC to the people. We should now look ahead and target everyone for business, not only the government entities but even largely; the private sector,” Hon. Babalanda urged.

“But the private sector can only associate with you if they get to know you and you also present your self professionally to them. This walk is very crucial to bring everyone on board to appreciate UPPC and partners in the different areas of business.”

The Minister further assured UPPC of continued government support.

“As your supervisors, we will continue to provide you with the necessary support for you to excel. I am really happy that you have resolved the challenges you had here by nearly 80%. This gives us a lot of confidence that the UPPC will rise and rise again. To this end, I also wish to communicate that we are providing a new UPPC Board that is professional and quite tuned to the key function of the Corporation. As government we have learnt from a bitter lesson that Corporations usually fail because of Boards that are not knowledgeable in the business of the agency,” she revealed.

The Acting Managing Director of UPPC, Mr. Kenneth G. Oluka commended Hon. Babalanda for always guiding and supporting the leadership of corporation. He said such qualities have always kept them moving to greater heights.

“Hon. Minister, thank you for the simplicity and understanding. You make it easy for us. The Office for the Minister for Presidency is not a small one but we always mingle with you easily. This shows that you care. The Honorable Minister did not know the man called Oluka but she appointed me. There are still people in this country who still maintain their integrity and they can select you on recommendation and merit without them considering that they also have relatives and friends who can fill such positions,” Mr. Oluka explained.

The Director also noted that from the outset in 1902, UPPC has been instrumental in shaping Uganda’s printing industry and serving government in printing and publishing laws (Acts, Bills, Statutory Instruments, Legal Notices, Ordinances, Orders), The Uganda Gazette, policy documents, information educational and communication documents, reports among others.

“We are the only firm that prints authentic documents without adulteration. We do security printing of all government documents. We are not printing for only government, we can also print for individuals and international firms.

So as UPPC we are here to pray and thank God but also offer services to Ugandans,” Mr. Oluka added, before lauding the Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande for being an exemplary and season civil servant who guides to ensure that UPPC regains its market share and increase its financial sustainability.

UPPC, the government chief printer, was started in 1902 by the colonial government and after independence, it became a department in the office of the President. In 1992, it was transformed into a state enterprise by an Act of Parliament.

As chief government printer, the Corporation’s main functions are; to provide printing and publishing services to the government ministries, departments, parastatals and to private individuals and organisations. The corporation is mandated to print and publish all government legislation and documents, publish books, booklets or other publications which enhance the culture, welfare and unity of Uganda. In other words, UPPC is mandated to print and publish legal documents for the general public.