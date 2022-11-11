Uganda and Kenya authorities have resolved to end criminality and gun violence among inter-pastoral communities in both Karamoja Sub – Region and Turkana County in Kenya.

Senior leaders from both Karamoja and Turkana County made their commitments during the joint cross-border security meetings and community engagements at Moroto district and Kobebe Mega Valley Dam respectively yesterday.

The joint cross border security meeting was co-chaired by His Excellence Jeremiah Lomurkai the Governor of Turkana County who also led the Kenyan Delegation to Uganda and Mr. George William Wopuwa the Resident District Commissioner, (RDC) Moroto. “I’m sure we have planned disarmament operations and have the support from HE William Sameo Ruto, Kenya’s President,” said Jeremiah.

He added: ” I want to thank the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the UPDF Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for allowing us to graze and share natural resources.”

He reminded the meeting and audience that Turkana County has ever conducted Disarmament Operation during the tenure of the late John Michuki, then Minister of Internal Affairs in the National Government of Kenya where several guns were recovered, which signified good leadership, commitment and willingness.

He also urged senior leaders from either side to reinforce the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between President Museveni and Uhuru Kenyatta, the former President of the Republic of Kenya.

The Woman Member of Parliament for Moroto Hon Stella Atyang acknowledged the signing of a numerous MOUs against disarmament by both countries.

She appealed to the Turkana County leadership to retrieve and revisit some of the MoUs to form modalities and disarm their locals.

The RDC of Moroto district noted that the Turkana annually cross over to the Ugandan territory in search for pasture and water but there is no firm and regulated mechanism that bars them from entering with illegal guns.

“We are here to look at a standard mechanism that shall be followed by the Turkana Pastoralists when they enter Uganda in search for pasture and water to ensure that there is harmony and sustainable peace in the Karamoja Sub region,” the RDC stressed.

The Turkana County Commissioner Mr. Jacob Ouma reiterated that the planned disarmament operations shall be done systematically. “We are empowering the Kenya Police to ensure that the issue of guns marauding in illegal hands comes to an end,” he said.

He explained that mobilization is ongoing among other things, to fulfill and attain President Ruto’s directive. “With a joint mechanism, it’s possible to remove illegal guns and those characters in the name of Turkana shall be handled,” Ouma said.

In his remarks, 3 Division Commander Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe noted that much as the “Usalama Kwa Wote” operations have registered significant achievements since July 2021, the region continued to pick signals on rearmament which undermines total pacification. “For about five years, Karamoja communities have continued to access weapons and ammunition from cross border flow and confrontation with security forces among other sources,” remarked Brig Gen Balikudembe.

Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, 3 Division Commander addresses delegations, Turkana and Matheniko pastoralists communities during joint security meeting at Kobebe Mega Valley Dam in Moroto

The 3 Division Commander who also doubles as the Chairperson of the Joint Defence Committee (JDC) launched on 26th Oct 2022, between UPDF and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), whose work is in implementation process remains optimistic that some of the cross-border challenges shall be addressed.

Samuel Ndanyi, Turkana County Police Commander alluded that the security has already mapped out areas in Turkana and Baringo Counties for disarmament operations.

Later, the senior leaders visited and had an engagement with pastoralist communities, Matheniko of Moroto who are co-existing with Turkana of Kenya at Kobebe Mega Valley Dam.

Addressing the pastoral communities, the Governor of Turkana said that President Ruto had promised to end criminality and disarm all citizens with illegal guns.

He added: ” Turkana County leadership is committed to marshall support for good security course so that our people live in a good life.”

He revealed that the Turkana County Government has plans to mobilize funds to commence construction of a water mega valley Dam; similar to the Kobebe dam in Uganda.

The RDC for Napak Mr.Okori Denis reaffirmed the Uganda Governments commitment to ensure security in the sub region.

The meeting was also attended by the MP Jie County Hon Loki Abraham, Deputy 3 Division Commander Brig Gen Felix Busizori, CP Police Elias Kasirabo, the Commandant ASTU and ACP Francis Chemusto, RPC Mount Moroto

Others included: Hon Samuel Aliwo, Member of County Assembly (MCA) and Chair Security Committee from Turkana Capt (Rtd) Okirya Chris Mike , RDC Kaabong Hon Koriang David, LC V Moroto Hon Meri Jino Bornd, LC V Kaabong Mr. Tuko Justine, Deputy RDC Moroto,His worship Ismail Mohamed , the Mayor of Moroto Municipality and over 300 pastoralists (elders, women and children) both from Turkana and Uganda attended the Kobebe security and peace meeting.