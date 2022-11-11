Kid rapper Felista di Superstar was among the candidates who sat for this year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The child rapper sat her Primary Seven final exams from Kampala Parents School (KPS), which is owned by businessman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.

She says she had rested her music career for a year to concentrate on her studies during her candidate class year.

With PLE behind her now, Felista says she has the time to push her music career again.

Felista, who hopes to score a first grade, says, she was grateful to Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, his son Rajiv and wife Naiya for identifying and giving her an opportunity to study at Uganda’s top flight school, KPS.

KPS is an elite school with children of Uganda’s who-is-who having their education from there – and Felista whose parents are not part of the A-class in town, got a lifetime chance because of her talent.

The Ruparelia Group is sponsoring a number of children including Felista at KPS.

The 11-year-old rapper says she aspires to be Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze and Veteran politician Miria Matembe, to showcase her leadership skills and fight for women rights.