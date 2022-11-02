Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among has this afternoon issued a stringent warning to Legislators who dodge plenary sittings. She regarded to the act as ‘misuse’ of tax payers’ money that is spent on salaries to the members, yet they continuously abscond from duty.

In her communication this afternoon, Speaker Among asked the Clerk to Parliament Mr Adolf Mwesigye to keep tally of the attendance of Members of Parliament so that absentees are openly exposed to the public and consequently have action taken against them.

“If you cannot be in the House, where are you?” Speaker Among wondered before adding that: “Clerk, the rules are very clear, if you miss. You will start the roll call from yesterday. Failure for you to attend a sitting, then an action will be taken.”

The same warning was issued on Ministers, demanding that they ensure that they attend plenary sitting that so that responses are availed to the questions and or concerns raised by MPs and the Public.

“I see the front desk is still empty. I only see the usual faces, I will not not tolerate this.”Speaker Among re-echoed.

The warning came just a day after the Speaker Among prematurely adjourned the House because of absence of enough MPS and Ministers.