President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met and held discussions with the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, HRH William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV.

In a meeting that took place at State House Entebbe on Wednesday, the President and the Kyabazinga discussed key issued concerning the development of Busoga Kingdom.

In the meeting, the duo discussed but not limited about the Busoga properties which are still being possessed by the Central Government.

The Head of State ordered the Attorney General. Hon Kiryowa Kiwanuka to liase with the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda and the kingdom officials to verify the list of properties where he will later draft a white paper that shall be discussed by the Cabinet.