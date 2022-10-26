The territorial police in Mityana have recovered a one day-old baby who had been stolen from Mityana hospital.

According to police, they received a report of a stolen child on 25th/10/2022 at around 4:00pm in the hospital.

“Immediately, we began investigating,” police said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

It is alleged that the newborn baby was stolen from the mother Namutebi Aisha, 20 years, 4 hours after delivery.

“The suspect identified as Nakalanzi Prossy, a 40 year old has been tracked down by our task teams and later arrested in the home of Nanfuka Costa of Kyengeza village, Malangala sub county in Mityana district,” Police stated.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the motive of the suspects was to please her husband who was asking her to bear him a child.”

Police added that they have opened up charges of aggravated trafficking in children against the suspect.

“We urge mothers not to entrust their children with strangers and also to try if possible to move with their attendants as they go for child delivery.”