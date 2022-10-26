President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on African women judges to use their expertise in law to help their respective countries build a middle and skilled working class of people that would transform their societies socially and economically, just like it has been done in Europe.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday 26th October, 2022 while addressing the 17th International Association of Women Judges Africa Region Conference that was held at Commonwealth Resort Hotel, Munyonyo.

“In Europe, the problems you are talking about, they went through, e.g, Women being marginalised, this is not an African problem, it’s a problem of the human race,” said the President.

“Europe has metamorphosed since the time of the French revolution. From the three-class society to a four-class society of aristocrats, feudalists, bourgeoisie, (middle class) & the working class. Today, Europe doesn’t have peasants, even the feudalists, what you have is a two-class society, middle class and skilled working class, ” he added.

The President also informed the judges that since coming to power in 1986, the NRM government has been advocating for human rights and equality among Ugandans.

“We recruited women in the army for the first time, we also took Affirmative action to help the girl child in education and introduced a special seat for women per district in parliament, ” he said.

“We introduced free education in government schools; however, this hasn’t been managed well, some of the headteachers bring back the costs, then children drop out of school, I am struggling with the local parasites such as headteachers who look at children as a source of money instead of promoting our policy of free education.”

The President while concluding his speech, advised the gathering present that in order for society to ensure prosperity and also guarantee strategic security in Africa, they need to be productive.

“We have to integrate the markets of East Africa and Africa,”Mr. Museveni noted.