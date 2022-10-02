The Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, HRH William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV has held a successful meeting with representatives from Aga Khan Development Network in Canada.

The meeting aimed at developing Busoga through investments, took place at Aga Khan’s Museum in Canada’s capital- Ottawa on Saturday.

The Kyabazinga was accompanied by Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Without Portfolio, Hon. Rukia Isanga Nakadama and the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda among other Ugandan delegates.

During the interaction, HRH, the Kyabazinga called upon AgaKhan to invest in Busoga, saying that the sub region in Eastern Uganda has a lot of opportunities in tourism, agriculture and Industries due to its vast natural resources.

“Please come and invest in Busoga. We need to fight poverty in the area through creating jobs and wealth for our people,” HRH, the Kyabazinga urged.

Hon. Nakadama praised Aga Khan for promoting the Education and Health sectors in Uganda and East Africa in general through ventures like Aga Khan School, Aga Khan University (all in Uganda) and Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya among others.

“Come and put up more investments in Uganda,” she requested.

On her part, Minister Babalanda said Busoga has immeasurable fertile land, water sources, minerals and infrastructure that remains underutilized to date.

She said Busoga and Uganda at large needs investors like Aga Khan to put up business ventures in the sub region for it to prosper economically.

“I want to thank H.E the President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for giving me this opportunity to come here. Our government under his leadership has created an enabling and conducive environment for investment. I would like to encourage you join hands with us so that we can develop Busoga through investments,” the Minister requested Aga Khan representatives during the meeting.

In response, the Aga Khan delegation promised and committed themselves that they will support Busoga to fight poverty.

Uganda High Commissioner in Canada, Her Excellency Ambassador Joy Ruth Acheng expressed her sincere gratitude to the Ugandan leaders for caring and marketing Busoga, saying that such attribution will optimistically attract business people to invest in the sub region.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan delegation will next week address the Busoga business community during the Busoga Innovation Symposium & Expo 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

The symposium that started on 30th September,2022 is premised on providing the opportunity to embrace innovations in Canada that are specific to developing capacity of youth in industry and technology, exhibiting Busoga to the world as a major investment destination with numerous opportunities, such as tourism, agriculture, trade and industry while initiating partnerships between the Kingdom of Busoga and traditional native tribes in Canada.