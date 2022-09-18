The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has tasked the youth to work hard to see that they defeat poverty -one of Uganda’s biggest challenges.

According to Hon. Babalanda, the situation of poor morals associated with breakdown in family values has rendered many young people unable to acquire and build stable jobs and incomes thus failing to improve their livelihoods.

The Minister made the remarks on Saturday during the 72nd World Pathfinder Club Day commemoration event that was held at the Mayor’s Gardens, Kayunga Town Council. The club or simply Pathfinders, is a department of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, which works specifically with the cultural, social and religious education of children between the age of 10 to 15 years all over the world.

“Young people are getting into acts of crime to obtain quick money. They are cheating others, committing murders and stealing from people just to acquire quick riches. You should learn from me that success has no short cuts,” Hon. Babalanda commented.

“You have to work hard and earn a living. Government has come up with several developmental programs for the youth including the Parish Development Model, the Youth Livelihood Program and others but the youth are not involving themselves to access these funds but instead they prefer free things .This is not the the way to go, my dear friends,” she added.

The Minister also warned the youth against HIV/AIDS and peer pressure influence.

“I wish to state to you that AIDS is still raging in Uganda and the world. Young people are particularly affected as it is well known even by you. But the problem of AIDS comes from poor upbringing of many youth. Young people who do not grow up fearing God, will likely not develop the habits and culture of being careful and respectful of others and their own bodies. In the end they face the penalties of reckless life which ends too soon moreover without the assurance of heaven. What a pity!”

“We should therefore know that AIDS kills and it is still with us but it can be avoided if we grow up to be responsible persons that value our own lives and that of others,” she advised.

On the issue of peer group influence, Hon. Babalanda disclosed that very many young people are shortening their lives through very destructive habits such as drunkenness, smoking bang and dangerous gangs that multiply their problems and cut short their life plans.

“I need to advise that you take on your studies that are going to earn you employment. Of what use is it for you to acquire degrees that cannot translate into employment? You need to study courses such as ICT and business that are trending with employers. Indeed, you should as well take advantage of the many factories that exist in Njeru, Mukono and Buikwe generally to acquire employment and work to earn a living.”

On the other hand, the Minister told parents that it was their responsibility to nurture their children in the line of God so that they turn out to be men and women that are going to influence and positively impact on their generations.

“….As well, the Church leaders and elders should integrate the aspects of mind-set change in your summons in order to build a society of person that are positive and appreciative of all the gifts and talents that the Lord gave them. Such are the people that will go on to transform and impact on our society.”

Mrs. Babalanda further donated a poultry hatchery to the SDA Church that will be used by the youth in Kayunga to eradicate poverty. The hatchery is worth Shs10 million.

“I’m going to support you by donating a hatchery that hatches 10,000 chicks to help boost your poultry projects in the area. But before you set up the hatchery, I will go with at least four representatives from you to Nakasongola who will be lectured on how the poultry business is done and see how you will benefit from it,” she said amid chants from believers.

Hon. Idah Nantaba, the Kayunga District Woman Member of Parliament applauded Hon. Babalanda for loving her SDA religion and being an action packed minister who is committed to serving Ugandans wholeheartedly.

“Recently, we had a land grabbing issue in Ntenjeru, Mukono. Land grabbers were taking the Church land. Out of the 15 acres, they had already grabbed and fenced 10 of it. When I called the Hon. Minister, she quickly intervened and the Church land was saved. I thank God for raising you to that important position in the country, If you were not around, the Church land issue would be a different story,” the legislator asserted.

On his part, Pastor Jeremiah Alisengawa, the Secretary General of North East Buganda Zone, also extended his sincere gratitude to the Hon. Minister for always putting God first in whatever she does.

“As the SDA Church, we appreciate government and your endless (Hon. Babalanda) fruitful efforts towards us,” Pastor Alisengawa acknowledged.

The Minister in company of Pathfinder Club members also paid a brief visit to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital where she interacted with patients especially new and expectant mothers.

“We have found doctors and nurses attending to you but we all know that its God who heals. We should always have faith in Him,”Mrs. Babalanda said.

Others in attendance were; the Kayunga District SDA head, Pastor Johnson Mutebi, Princess Pauline Nassolo, State House official responsible for Women Affairs and several Kayunga district leaders.