The State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties has launched the construction of Ruhija seed secondary school,in Rubanda District.

The school structures will cost government at least Shs 3.1 billion and will be undertaken by Contractor Geses Ug Ltd.

In his address speaking as the guest of honor at Ruhija grounds, Minister Musasizi revealed that the Government is supposed to construct a secondary school in each sub county with Ruhija among the beneficiaries.

Minister Musasizi revealed that Government has worked on several seed schools in Kigezi region including Buahara seed secondary school, Nyamweru seed secondary school, Nyakinama seed secondary school, Gatete seed secondary school among others whereby Kibuzigye in Rubanda district will be constructed in the next phase.

Musasizi noted that the project will include classroom blocks, two unity multi-purpose blocks, IT laboratory, administration blocks, staff house, administration latrine, student’s latrine, multi-purpose hall, external works, a playground, 2 water tanks among others.

Musasizi commended Kabale diocese for offering land to Ruhija seed secondary school which is going to change the lives of young people through education.

He however asked stakeholders to avoid mismanagement of facilities and ensure the facility is in proper use.

Steven Ampeire Kasyaba,The Rubanda district official cautioned the contractor over shoddy work on the project. He emphasized the need for cooperation among local leaders, contractors and community.

Kasyaba commended minister Musasizi for lobbying funds from the ministry of finance to ensure that the school is built.

Engineer Peter Nkurunungi, the Executive Director of Geses Uganda limited promised to kick off the works with immediate effect and promised quality work as he has been executing.

He Says that the construction works that are expected to last for 18 months..

He promised to complete the project in time noting that 50% of labor workers will be coming from Ruhija sub county in Rubanda district.

Serunumi Francis, the Rubanda district Education officer, said that this is the time students need to utilize facilities through excelling in academics and discipline at school and home.

He noted that through construction, seed secondary schools will bring services closer to the people and reduce walking long distances.