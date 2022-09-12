Residents in Makindye Ssabagabo today morning woke-up in total astonishment, when they landed on a lifeless body of a boy in a house, who allegedly committed suicide after being forced to wash dishes.

Locals say a 12 year old boy, whose name has been withheld, took his own life after his mother repeatedly told him to wash dirty dishes before going to school.

According to one resident nicknamed Raviz, the boy’s mother was alerted of the sad news as she was working at her groceries stall, having left home after instructing her son to wash the utensils, and then head to school.

“One of our own has been here, and in the morning she told her son to wash dirty utensils before going to school. The boy instead entered the house and tied a rope around his neck, while his mother was working at her stall. On coming back, she found out that her son had committed suicide,” he said.

He added that the boy was 12 years old and a pupil at Preview Primary School Makindye in primary six.

“One wonders why the boy decided to take his own life,” he wondered.

Police immediately rushed to the scene to investigate circumstances that led the boy to take his own life.

Police also said that the cause of alleged suicide is still unclear. However residents say there are numerous torture allegations against the mother which need to be looked into.

This is not the first time a child takes their own life due to petty issues. In January this year, a nine year old girl by the name of Esther Zalwango, a resident of Kiryagonja, Matugga took her life after she was told by her grandmother Hadijah Nakiwala to wash utensils.

After, the grandmother went to buy diapers only to come back with no trace of Zalwango. She tried to check in the toilet where she found the girl hanging inside.

The area police were then informed about the incident and it responded immediately where the body was delivered to Mulago city mortuary for postmortem as investigations into the matter commenced.