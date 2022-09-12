President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni together with the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni, have this morning paid tribute to the late Queen of England, H.M Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the British High Commissioner, H.E Kate Kate Airey.

On arrival at the High Commissioner’s residence in Nakasero at 10:30am, President Museveni and Hon. Janet Museveni were received by H.E Kate Airey and other High Commission officials.

H.M Queen Elizabeth II died last week at the age of 96.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from February 6, 1952 until her death on September 8, 2022.

Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

In his message, President Museveni extended condolences and sympathies on behalf of Ugandans to the Royal Family and the British people.

“On behalf of the people of Uganda and on behalf of my family, I again extend our most heart-felt condolences to His Majesty King Charles III on the death of H.M Queen Elizabeth,” President Museveni said.

The President said that the late Queen Elizabeth has for more than 70 years been not only the Head-Of-State of UK but also Head of the Commonwealth.

“The metamorphosis that saw the British empire transform into the Commonwealth of independent and equal states headed by Her Majesty and now His Majesty King Charles III was a phenomenon,” he said in his message.

H. E Museveni said that the use of English language in all the Commonwealth countries is an asset that should be maximally used for the prosperity of the billions of Commonwealth citizens through investment, trade, tourism and anti-terrorism.

“In my earlier message, I talked of her reconciliation efforts. She has led us well. We salute her contribution. May her soul rest in eternal peace!”

First Lady Janet thanked God for blessing the late Queen with such a good and productive life.

“In turn, I salute the Queen for using all her life to serve selflessly her homeland and the entire Commonwealth family. We in Uganda will always remember her last visit to our country leading to the 2007 CHOGM. Those are good memories we will keep of Her. May the Lord now give her a good and peaceful rest in eternity,” the

First Lady said.

H.E Airey told the President that Queen Elizabeth died two days after appointing the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.