Police in Busoga East on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two men, who are suspected to have participated in the killing of Asuman Mutegula, a security guard attached to Blue Light security company limited.

The suspects whose names have been withheld are currently held at Iganga central police station, awaiting prosecution.

Mutegula is reported to have been shot dead on Sunday night, while guarding a produce warehouse in Kasokoso cell, in central division, in Iganga municipal council.

The assailants later fled with his gun to an unidentified location.

Eyewitnesses told Journalist that three assailants who were traveling on a numberless motorcycle first engaged in a fist fight with Mutegula, shot him twice before speeding off.

The autopsy report released by Iganga hospital’s mortuary department indicates that the bullet wounds shattered Mutegula’s sensitive blood vessels and he succumbed to excessive loss of blood.

The Busoga East police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula says that efforts of recovering the firearm and tracking down other prime suspects are underway.

Nandawula adds that they are registering positive results from the ongoing investigations, but she called upon members of the general public to volunteer essential information, which will quicken the arrest of other key suspects.